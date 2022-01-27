Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.76

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.76 and traded as high as C$14.19. Melcor Developments shares last traded at C$14.04, with a volume of 4,886 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Melcor Developments from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$464.16 million and a PE ratio of 41.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$56.21 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.7100001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.65%.

Melcor Developments Company Profile (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Melcor REIT, Investment Properties, and Recreational Property segments. It develops and manages owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

