Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Sells $86,193.01 in Stock

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCG stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $9.34. 4,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,390. Membership Collective Group Inc has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Membership Collective Group Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Membership Collective Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CNA Financial Corp bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $890,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

