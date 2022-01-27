Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $617,843.12

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 48% lower against the U.S. dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $617,843.12 and $4,026.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00247338 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00015528 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 60.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015245 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

