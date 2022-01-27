Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 27 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Markel by 9.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Markel by 4.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Banyan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Markel by 3.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Markel by 22.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

MKL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,363.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MKL opened at $1,190.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74. Markel Co. has a 1 year low of $942.44 and a 1 year high of $1,343.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,236.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,248.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.