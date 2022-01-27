Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 27,109 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 281,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after acquiring an additional 61,265 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $41.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $43.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.70.

