Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

NASDAQ:CASH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,332. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.69. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.16 and a 52 week high of $65.96.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

In other news, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,316 shares of company stock worth $600,087. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meta Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,840 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Meta Financial Group worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

CASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.