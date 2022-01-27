Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $5.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.31. The stock had a trading volume of 535,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.50 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,115 shares of company stock worth $127,513,938 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.00.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

