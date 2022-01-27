MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $71.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MET. Barclays raised their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of MetLife by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MET traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.49. 42,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,292. MetLife has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

