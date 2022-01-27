MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,848 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MetLife worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after buying an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MetLife by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,686,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.83. 123,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,612,292. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

