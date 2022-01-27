Metro Inc. (MRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 9th

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

TSE:MRU opened at C$64.78 on Thursday. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of C$15.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.51.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Metro will post 4.0100003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Metro from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. NBF raised their target price on Metro to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$69.00.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.