Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,477,393 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 203,112 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 0.8% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Micron Technology worth $104,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 214.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $993,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $171,935,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.03. 657,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,242,266. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

