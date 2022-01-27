Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,727 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.68.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.26 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

