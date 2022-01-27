Mina Price Tops $2.22 (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. Mina has a market cap of $800.67 million and $47.58 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.22 or 0.00006138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.49 or 0.06630722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.47 or 0.99682248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00052230 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00051110 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 360,454,529 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Buying and Selling Mina

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

