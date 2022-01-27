MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MINISO Group Holding Limited is a retailer offering design-led lifestyle products. MINISO Group Holding Limited is based in GUANGZHOU, China. “

Shares of MNSO stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MINISO Group by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

