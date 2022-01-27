MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) Given New $10.00 Price Target at B. Riley

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on INKT. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiNK Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiNK Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23. MiNK Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

