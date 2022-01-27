Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips (OTC:MPZAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pareto Securities currently has $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.
Mips stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Mips has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $42.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.
About Mips
