Mips (OTC:MPZAF) Lifted to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mips (OTC:MPZAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Pareto Securities currently has $1,150.00 price objective on the stock.

Mips stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. Mips has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $42.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.80.

About Mips

MIPS AB engages in the manufacture and sale of safety helmets. It develops helmet-based safety and brain protection. The company was founded by Stale Moller, Per Evert Niklas Steenberg, Hans Von Holst, Hans Peter Halldin, and Magnus Aare in 1996 and is headquartered in Taby, Sweden.

