Mirrored iShares Silver Trust 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.16 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be bought for $22.19 or 0.00061153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $11.28 million and $1.16 million worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 508,327 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

