Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 256.80 ($3.46). Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at GBX 255 ($3.44), with a volume of 465,155 shares trading hands.

MAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.72) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 290 ($3.91) to GBX 276 ($3.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 356.57 ($4.81).

The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 244.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99.

In other Mitchells & Butlers news, insider Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total value of £29,056.20 ($39,201.57).

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

