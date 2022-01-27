Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 302,898 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,898 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 354.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 5.01%.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

