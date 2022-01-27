Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 56,492 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,492 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wipro by 33.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro by 12,932.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 452,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 448,772 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wipro by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of WIT stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Wipro Limited has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 3.45%.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

