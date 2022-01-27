Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $6,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 14.5% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

BSY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley acquired 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,908.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.