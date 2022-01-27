Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $5,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 73.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 25,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 39.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 46.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Autoliv by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Autoliv by 28.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,608 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock opened at $97.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.79. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $110.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALV. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Autoliv from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.93.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

