Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $7.36 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $7,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NYSE HWM opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.66. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.91 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

