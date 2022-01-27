Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,359 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $52,687,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,495,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,985,000 after buying an additional 1,164,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,749,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,300,000 after buying an additional 1,087,057 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $21.28 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Invesco’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

