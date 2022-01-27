Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,566 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WIX. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $723,113,000 after purchasing an additional 548,569 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,822 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after purchasing an additional 80,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $447,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 641,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 244,172 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $362.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.66.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.28.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

