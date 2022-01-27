Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 8,374 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,374 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 84.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $37.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.57.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.