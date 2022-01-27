Mizuho Cuts PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $200.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.62.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $156.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal has a twelve month low of $152.08 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,873,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

