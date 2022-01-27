Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (CURRENCY:MCPC) traded up 54.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Mobile Crypto Pay Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Mobile Crypto Pay Coin has a market cap of $13,936.23 and $3.00 worth of Mobile Crypto Pay Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 120.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

