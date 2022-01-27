Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at BTIG Research

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Mogo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mogo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.59.

Shares of MOGO stock opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Mogo has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mogo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

