Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $281.72 and last traded at $281.72. 11,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 277,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOH. Barclays boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.09 and a 200 day moving average of $283.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

