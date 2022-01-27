MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 126,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,346,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyGram International news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

