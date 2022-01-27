MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.01 and last traded at $9.50. Approximately 126,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,346,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.
MGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MoneyGram International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a market capitalization of $819.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.51.
In other MoneyGram International news, CEO W. Alexander Holmes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan purchased 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,977 shares of company stock valued at $1,215,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,698,000 after purchasing an additional 548,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 436,397 shares during the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,115,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of MoneyGram International by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,114,000 after buying an additional 1,358,271 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
See Also: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for MoneyGram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyGram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.