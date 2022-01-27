Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $53.30 on Thursday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average of $58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Monro’s payout ratio is 63.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $151,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $171,792.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

