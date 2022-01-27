MoonTools Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, MoonTools has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One MoonTools coin can now be purchased for about $10.54 or 0.00028460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTools has a market cap of $289,780.38 and approximately $280.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00048881 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.05 or 0.06681947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,963.08 or 0.99830336 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00052130 BTC.

MoonTools Profile

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

MoonTools Coin Trading

