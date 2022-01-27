Morgan Stanley Raises DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 203.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 110,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

