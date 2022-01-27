Morgan Stanley Raises DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 203.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from 190.00 to 203.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 195.00 to 205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.44.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.70. 110,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.44.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

