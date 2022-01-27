Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 225 ($3.04) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

LON MLI opened at GBX 189 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of GBX 177 ($2.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 204 ($2.75). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 193.39. The firm has a market capitalization of £549.59 million and a P/E ratio of 8.01.

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

