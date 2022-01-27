Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Murphy Oil in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $11.89 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 442,265 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,548,000 after purchasing an additional 26,113 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

