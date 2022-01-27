Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 23.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 142,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 4.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter valued at $247,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 21.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 1.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $104.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45 and a beta of 1.21. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $70.93 and a 1-year high of $125.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FWRD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

