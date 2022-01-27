Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $301.43 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,130,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $301,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Apple by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,861,000 after purchasing an additional 237,361 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,808,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 11.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,108,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $425,686,000 after buying an additional 317,253 shares during the period. Finally, CMC Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. CMC Financial Group now owns 30,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $159.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a 200 day moving average of $155.55. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.06.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

