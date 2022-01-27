Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,655 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 1,702.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INT opened at $27.41 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $37.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

