Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 19,911 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $45.67 on Thursday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.85.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KTB. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

