MXC Trading Down 34.4% Over Last Week (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MXC has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. MXC has a total market capitalization of $191.42 million and $19.66 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.94 or 0.00265641 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006565 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000947 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.80 or 0.01143006 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003595 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

