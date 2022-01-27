MYDA Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immatics during the second quarter valued at $347,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMTX opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78. Immatics has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 million. Immatics had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a negative net margin of 221.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Immatics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

