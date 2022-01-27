MYDA Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

MYDA Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 226.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFMT. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Performant Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,718,000. EAM Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 636,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 334,585 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,585,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,838,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 444,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,219,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,944. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Performant Financial stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

