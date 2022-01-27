MYDA Advisors LLC Takes Position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR)

MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reservoir Media Inc (NASDAQ:RSVR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 38,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. MYDA Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Reservoir Media at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,676,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,039,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Reservoir Media during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reservoir Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50. Reservoir Media Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that Reservoir Media Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

