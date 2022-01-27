MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $16.97. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $16.97, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYTE. Bank of America upgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Societe Generale raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.43 million. Equities research analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.