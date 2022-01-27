NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) traded down 10.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.35 and last traded at C$4.42. 75,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 103,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.92.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$810.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.30.

