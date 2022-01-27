Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Lowered to $225.00 at UBS Group

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $238.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.23.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $169.50 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $134.21 and a 12-month high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.46 and its 200-day moving average is $196.37.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,186,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

