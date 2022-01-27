Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $142,561.10 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,378 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $142,561.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,116 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total value of $157,536.20.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $126,231.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $464,850.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,411 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $405,767.89.

On Monday, November 1st, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.00. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.02 and a 1-year high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Natera by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.82.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

