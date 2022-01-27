National Bank Financial Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.17 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.16. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.03 by C$2.11. The business had revenue of C$162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.88 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$89.81.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$69.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.69. Equitable Group has a fifty-two week low of C$51.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total value of C$32,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,807,508.80. Insiders have sold a total of 12,900 shares of company stock worth $1,024,580 in the last three months.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

