National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.90

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and traded as high as $78.40. National Bank of Canada shares last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 3,383 shares traded.

NTIOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.6824 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.63%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

About National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

